Investigation launched after shots fired at house in Tullamore estate

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two shots were fired at a house in Offaly yesterday evening.
No one was injured in the incident which happened at around 7pm in the Arden View estate in Tullamore.
It is understood that a man fled the scene on foot.
A garda technical examination is now underway and no arrests have been made.
Gardaí in Offaly are asking for anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
