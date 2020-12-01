Investigation launched after shots fired at house in Tullamore estate

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two shots were fired at a house in Offaly yesterday evening.

No one was injured in the incident which happened at around 7pm in the Arden View estate in Tullamore.

It is understood that a man fled the scene on foot.

A garda technical examination is now underway and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí in Offaly are asking for anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.