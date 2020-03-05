Turkey deploys 1,000 'fully equipped' officers to Greek border to stem push back of migrants

Two refugee children from Syria stand in an empty market hall, turned into a shelter by migrants to spend the night, near the Turkish-Greek border.

Two refugee children from Syria stand in an empty market hall, turned into a shelter by migrants to spend the night, near the Turkish-Greek border.

TURKEY HAS DEPLOYED 1,000 police officers to prevent Greece pushing migrants back, its interior minister said, as thousands of refugees massed at the Greek border.

“A thousand special force police officers are deployed from this morning to the Meric river on the border, fully equipped, to prevent people being pushed back,” Suleyman Soylu told reporters during a visit to the northwestern province of Edirne.

The river is known as Evros in Greece.

Soylu accused Greece of “mistreating” migrants and said Turkey “would not allow it”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that migrants would no longer be prevented from trying to reach Europe.

Turkey is home to around four million refugees, the majority of them Syrian, and fears another influx as Russian-backed regime forces push to retake the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Source: DPA/PA Images

Source: DPA/PA Images

After Erdogan’s announcement, thousands of refugees rushed to the border in Edirne, where there have been clashes with Greek police in recent days.

There have also been arrivals from Turkey to Greek islands such as Lesbos.

Turkey has claimed Greece is using live rounds against migrants, saying three have been killed.

Athens has dismissed the allegations as “fake news”.

Investigative website Bellingcat today said Greek riot police could be using potentially lethal tear gas after expended gas canisters with pointed tips had been found in the vicinity of protests by asylum-seekers at the Greece-Turkey border.

The Greek government said border guards had prevented nearly 7,000 attempted entries over the last 24 hours, and nearly 35,000 over the last five days.

© – AFP 2020