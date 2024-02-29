Tusla has cut ties with two for-profit agencies housing vulnerable children following audit

TUSLA HAS STOPPED engaging with two for-profit agencies after it paid out €14 million to provide unregulated emergency accommodation to vulnerable children.

The chief executive of Tusla, Kate Duggan, appeared before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee today, and was questioned about recent reports in The Irish Times about one company that was providing emergency accommodation for children has been reported to An Garda Síochána.

Responding to questions by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Duggan revealed revealed that in total €14 million was paid out to agencies where issues were flagged.

The child and family agency told TDs that an issue emerged with the two agencies during an audit and in response it set up a unit to check qualifications and Garda vetting certificate the agencies had.

“Where those concerns were picked up they were evaluated, they were looked at, and where there was any concern that was creating a risk to a child we ceased operation with that company and if required we referred the matter to An Garda Siochana,” said Duggan.

She said that when an agency provides a service Tusla, they have to give us an assurance that their staff are Garda vetted and that their staff are qualified.

“We give out 75% of our funding goes out to community, voluntary and private services. We don’t see a copy of all of the Garda vetting or a copy of all of the qualifications, what we see and what we receive as an assurance.

“Because of the nature of these special emergency arrangements (SEA) been unregulated, we decided to put in a double lock there. So the double lock was that on top of seeking an assurance, on top of seeking confirmation, we physically got copies of the Garda vetting, we physically looked for copies of the qualifications,” she said.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said it was “frightening”, “very scary stuff”, and that the €65 million increase in spending over four years in such special accommodation arrangements, calling “incredible”.

Duggan said the increase in spending was due to a “significant” increase in demand for SEAs.

“That has been driven largely by the number of separated children and young people that have presented into this country seeking international protection.”

She said Tusla wants to move towards more state-provided accommodation, stating that it has bought nine houses with government funding which will be used to house children.

Two houses are coming on stream shortly and the remaining seven houses should be in operation towards the end of this year.

While she said 90% of children in state care are with foster carers, the remainder of residential accommodation is a 60:40 split between private-for-profit accommodation and community/voluntary provided, respectively.

Duggan said that while there has been a slight reduction in the number of children in care, there has been significant increase in care that the children require.

Duggan also said the agency recognises “we are losing more social workers than we are recruiting”.

“In terms of recruiting, there is a supply issue, we need about 500 social workers qualifying every year in Ireland, right now there is 200.”

She said that in the last 18 months the organisation has collaborated with third-level institutions, advertised abroad and are working to develop an apprenticeship programme with the Department of Further and Higher Education.