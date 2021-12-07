The Remote: And Just Like That, an Olivia Colman murder mystery and Simon Cowell's new talent show

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something with the x factor

Who is going to put it all on the line for £500,000?



Our brand new musical gameshow Walk The Line, presented by @MayaJama, starts Sunday 12th December on ITV pic.twitter.com/vDtA57DzQ7 — ITV (@ITV) December 5, 2021

If you like TV talent shows but can’t quite bear watching them week in, week out then ITV’s new musical game show Walk The Line might be the thing for you.

He’s not among the judging panel but Simon Cowell is behind the new show which will see 25 different acts compete across six nights for a £500,000 prize.

There’s a yet-to-be revealed gaming twist in which the wannabe stars can take what they’ve won or put it ‘on the line’ to progress. Maya Jama is hosting alongside judges Gary Barlow, Craig David, Dawn French and Alesha Dixon.

When’s it on? Sunday at 8pm on Virgin Media One

Something with the sex factor

One of the most talked about TV comebacks of recent years sees three of the four Sex and the City women return for a new ‘chapter’ in the show called And Just Like That.

The 10-episode revival reunites characters Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in their New York setting minus the fourth of the erstwhile quartet Samantha, whose absence is apparently explained by a move to London.

Despite much tabloid reported cajoling, Kim Cattrall could not be convinced to return to the show which previously ran for six incredibly successful series and two movies.

Instead, And Just Like That seems to have packed the show with a more diverse supporting cast, such as been the revisionism surrounding the once boundary-pushing TV show. Fans will be all over it regardless.

When’s it on? Thursday at 8am and 9pm on Sky Comedy

Something darkly comic

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis star in the true story of a British couple who became the focus of an investigation after two dead bodies were discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Landscapers is is dark comedy from HBO and shows how Susan (Colman) and Christopher (Thewlis) have been essentially detached from reality for 15 years.

As the investigation moves forward, Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema sees the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention.

Whens it on? Episode 1 airs tonight at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and Now TV

Something sporty

There are fifteen nominations from the 2021 All-Ireland SFC winning @TyroneGAALive team in this year's @PwCIreland Football All-Stars Awards! 🌟

Congratulations on your nominations! 🙌 #PwCAllStars pic.twitter.com/VSQuHRdCtY — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 5, 2021

It’s that time of year when the sports awards are being doled out, with the first such big set of statues being the annual GAA All-Stars.

The All-Stars essentially recognise the best players from the recent season, choosing a best combined team of 15 across all counties in both codes, with a Footballer of the Year and a Hurler of the Year also crowned.

Covid has intervened, however, and planned gala dinners involving the GAA, the GPA and Camogie Association have been cancelled.

The awards are still to be distributed however and a scaled-down awards programme will be on TV this week.

When’s it on? Friday at 7pm on RTÉ One