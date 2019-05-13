TV Baftas: Success for Ireland's Fiona Shaw but disappointment for Derry Girls

IRISH ACTRESS FIONA Shaw took home a TV Bafta last night for her role in Killing Eve, the BBC show that also proved to be the big winner during yesterday’s awards show.

Shaw won the award after being named as best supporting actress for her role in the spy thriller series.

Accepting the award, Shaw said the role was “probably the greatest pleasure of my life”.

The show took home two other awards, best actress for Jodie Comer and best drama series, after it had garnered the most nominations with 14.

Killing Eve’s inclusion was only allowed after Bafta bent the rules slightly, allowing the show to participate despite being broadcast first on BBC America.

While Shaw represented some Irish success at the awards, there was disappointment for Derry Girls which lost out to Sky Atlantic show Sally4Ever in the best scripted comedy category.

Derry Girls losing out on the award was questioned by some critics but actress Nicola Coughlan joked that the cast were not too disappointed.

Elsewhere in the awards, Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor for his role in drama Patrick Melrose, which was also named best mini-series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Britain’s Got Talent both won in entertainment categories and Ben Whishaw won the best supporting actor award for his role in A Very English Scandal.

Another notable win was in the factual series category, where Louis Theroux’s Altered States provided the documentary-maker with his first Bafta in 18 years.