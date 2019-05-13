This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TV Baftas: Success for Ireland's Fiona Shaw but disappointment for Derry Girls

Killing Eve was the big winner of the night.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 May 2019, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 8,516 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4631944

Source: BBC/YouTube

IRISH ACTRESS FIONA Shaw took home a TV Bafta last night for her role in Killing Eve, the BBC show that also proved to be the big winner during yesterday’s awards show.

Shaw won the award after being named as best supporting actress for her role in the spy thriller series.

Accepting the award, Shaw said the role was “probably the greatest pleasure of my life”.

The show took home two other awards, best actress for Jodie Comer and best drama series, after it had garnered the most nominations with 14.

Killing Eve’s inclusion was only allowed after Bafta bent the rules slightly, allowing the show to participate despite being broadcast first on BBC America.

While Shaw represented some Irish success at the awards, there was disappointment for Derry Girls which lost out to Sky Atlantic show Sally4Ever in the best scripted comedy category.

Derry Girls losing out on the award was questioned by some critics but actress Nicola Coughlan joked that the cast were not too disappointed.

Elsewhere in the awards, Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor for his role in drama Patrick Melrose, which was also named best mini-series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Britain’s Got Talent both won in entertainment categories and Ben Whishaw won the best supporting actor award for his role in A Very English Scandal.

Another notable win was in the factual series category, where Louis Theroux’s Altered States provided the documentary-maker with his first Bafta in 18 years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie