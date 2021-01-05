The Remote: Operation Transformation, new Fargo and some f**king history

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something new but not new

The programme that began as a spin-off of the Coen Brothers’ classic film, Fargo is now into its fourth season.

The seasons are loosely connected insofar as they’re all about crime in the US Midwest in the 20th century. The latest season is set in the 1950s as Italian and African-American crime syndicates battle for control in Kansas City.

The show has a black-comedic tone and you don’t need to have seen the other series to enjoy it. Irish actress Jessie Buckley stars as Oraetta Mayflower.

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.30pm on TG4

Something new year new you

#Happy New Year 2021 everyone!! 😃😃😃 #OperationTransformation is back with a new series next Wednesday (6th Jan, 9.35pm @RTEOne) & over the next few days we’ll be giving our followers an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at our brand new leaders for 2021 so keep an eye on our page… 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/8OcXAs0qC6 — OT RTÉ (@OpTranRTE) January 1, 2021

RTÉ’s annual health and weight loss show is back this week.

Operation Transformation may not be everyone’s sugar-free cup of tea in terms of its message about body positivity, but it’s very successful and can act as a companion for people seeking an active January.

Kathryn Thomas is back as host and we can expect much socially-distant walking.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something f**king interesting

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Netflix seems to make shows simply to get talked about and its latest documentary series is a case in point. History of Swear Words is exactly as it sounds and features various academics swearing and telling us where the words come from.

Nicolas Cage presents the six-parter and goes all Nicolas Cage in delivering some shouted cursing in the trailer.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something reality TV

Source: Channel 4

It’s not as shouty or judgmental as Kitchen Nightmares but apart from that the format is the same. Gordon Ramsay travels across the US to find restaurants that could do with his help.

The only catch here is that he has to dish out the help in just one day, hence the title Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 10pm on Channel 4