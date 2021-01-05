#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: Operation Transformation, new Fargo and some f**king history

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 10,524 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5315642

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something new but not new

Source: TG4/YouTube

The programme that began as a spin-off of the Coen Brothers’ classic film, Fargo is now into its fourth season. 

The seasons are loosely connected insofar as they’re all about crime in the US Midwest in the 20th century. The latest season is set in the 1950s as Italian and African-American crime syndicates battle for control in Kansas City. 

The show has a black-comedic tone and you don’t need to have seen the other series to enjoy it. Irish actress Jessie Buckley stars as Oraetta Mayflower.

When’s it on? Tonight at 10.30pm on TG4

Something new year new you 

RTÉ’s annual health and weight loss show is back this week.

Operation Transformation may not be everyone’s sugar-free cup of tea in terms of its message about body positivity, but it’s very successful and can act as a companion for people seeking an active January.  

Kathryn Thomas is back as host and we can expect much socially-distant walking. 

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One

Something f**king interesting

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix seems to make shows simply to get talked about and its latest documentary series is a case in point. History of Swear Words is exactly as it sounds and features various academics swearing and telling us where the words come from. 

Nicolas Cage presents the six-parter and goes all Nicolas Cage in delivering some shouted cursing in the trailer. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something reality TV

PastedImage-44583 Source: Channel 4

It’s not as shouty or judgmental as Kitchen Nightmares but apart from that the format is the same. Gordon Ramsay travels across the US to find restaurants that could do with his help. 

The only catch here is that he has to dish out the help in just one day, hence the title Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 10pm on Channel 4

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie