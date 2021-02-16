The Remote: Framing Britney Spears, Eve Hewson's eyes and Ireland's Fittest Family final

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV highlights.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services.

Something to get you on the edge of your seat

A new psychological drama from the makers of The Crown starring Ireland’s Eve Hewson comes to Netflix this weekend.

Six-part series Behind Her Eyes is based on a novel of the same name and is about a single mother who finds comfort and a new lease of life through an affair with her boss.

Following on from her her TV roles in The Knick and The Luminaries, Hewson stars as the scorned wife of the adulterer.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something everyone’s been talking about

A new documentary by the New York Times called Framing Britney Spears has prompted heated online debate about the media treatment of female celebrities.

The show focuses on Spears during the height of her fame and how her image and latterly her mental state became misogynistic fodder for magazines, talk show hosts and the public at large.

Spears former boyfriend Justin Timberlake was even prompted into an apology after his actions came under focus. The show has been causing ripples in the US but it will be broadcast on Sky Documentaries this week.

When’s it on? Sky Documentaries tonight at 9pm

Something sporty

Niall Quinn on the touchline as Ireland take on the Netherlands in Lansdowne Road in 2001. Source: EMPICS Sport

Niall Quinn: Bootroom to Boardroom sees the man himself sit down with Tommy Martin to discuss one of Irish football’s most intriguing careers.

From playing minor hurling in an All-Ireland final to becoming his country’s top scorer, and a hero in English clubs Man City and Sunderland, Quinn is one of this country’s most-loved sportspeople.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Once derided as ‘Mother Theresa’ by Roy Keane, Quinn later gave Keane his first chance as manager at Sunderland. More recently he’s turned his focus on reforming the FAI.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 10.15pm on Virgin Media Two

Something to shame you from the couch

Source: RTÉ.ie

One of RTÉ’s perennial favourites, Ireland’s Fittest Family has reached the final stage.

The beauty of the show is how seriously its taken by all involved, right down to RTÉ commentator Darragh Maloney giving the big blow-by-blow account of what’s happening.

As with most Irish shows these days, Davy Fitzgerald is part of the furniture as one of the coaches. He’s joined by Olympic hurdler Derval O’Rourke (who has two families in the final) and rugby international Donncha O’Callaghan.

There were 16 families at the beginning of the series but just four remain.

When’s it on? Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One