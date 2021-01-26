#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 January 2021
The Remote: Gordon Ramsey's foodie road trip and Netflix's new teen drama shot in Wicklow

Here’s some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings.

What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to get you out of the country

PastedImage-32440 Source: Virgin Media

Well not really, but you may at least feel like you’re on holidays with Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip

TV chefs Gordon Ramsey and Gino D’Acampo and First Date’s Fred Sirieux basically climb onto some scooters to sample fun and food across the US and Europe. The show aired on ITV a couple of years ago but now makes its way here.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Something human

50863385086_8c9ed41053_c Source: TG4

TG4′s documentary series Finné is into its third series. The show explores the personal testimony of people who’ve faced adversity throughout their life to give an insight into how it affected them.

The programme is presented by RTE’s courts correspondent Orla O’Donnell and this week’s episode features Olympian Kenneth Egan, who speaks about his alcoholism. All previous episodes are available on TG4′s player.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9.30pm on TG4.

Something sporty

It’s usually held at a black tie event before Christmas but not this time of course.

Better late than never though and the RTÉ Sports Awards 2020 should be an enjoyable look back on the pandemic-affected sporting year that was.

There are six people nominated in each category for manager of the year, young sportsperson of the year and sportsperson of the year.

When’s it on? Thursday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

Something away with the fairies

Source: Netflix/YouTube

You’d have to wonder where the idea came from, but Netflix’s new magical teen drama is about a group of hormonal young people at a boarding school for fairies.

Fate: The Winx Saga was shot in Co Wicklow, with locations including Kilruddery House and studios in Bray and Ashford.

The show is a six-parter from the creator of the Vampire Diaries, so is likely to create some buzz. It’s already provoked some accusations of ‘whitewashing’.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix.

Something to drag you into February

PastedImage-94929 Source: Instagram

The phenomenally successful and Emmy-award winning RuPaul’s Drag Race has been running for over a decade in the US but the UK version is currently in its second season. 

The show does for drag performers what American Idol does for singers and eponymous RuPaul gives the contestants tasks via TV link. 

When’s it on? After midnight on Mondays on BBC One.

Rónán Duffy
