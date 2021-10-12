#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Remote: The return of Succession, Living with Lucy and some Black drama

Here are some TV highlights for the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 6:31 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services. 

Find yourself a comfy spot. 

Something everyone will be talking about

Source: HBO/YouTube

The pandemic-delayed season 3 of HBO’s Succession returns this coming weekend with much promise and hype attached. 

The drama series is about media titan Logan Rory (Brian Cox) and the efforts of his children to either protect, destroy or inherit the conglomerate he has built. 

Created by British writer Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show), the show is essentially a dark comedy about the super-rich and has been a critical and commercial hit. 

The opening episode of the new series will be shown on Sky Atlantic at 2am next Monday (to coincide with its US broadcast) but it’s repeated that night at 9pm and then available to stream. 

When’s it on? On Sky Atlantic and Now TV from next Monday

Something familiar

PastedImage-61726 Source: Virgin Media

Familiar because it’s now in its sixth season, Living with Lucy is back this week on Virgin Media. 

For the uninitiated, the show sees Lucy Kennedy living and hanging out with Irish celebs to see what their home lives are like. It’s straight from the Louis Theroux playbook and has been a fan favourite. 

The first episode of the new series started last night and and saw Kennedy heading to Kenmare Co. Kerry to live with football legend and pundit, Pat Spillane and his wife Rosarii. 

When’s it on? Mondays at 9pm on Virgin Media One and the VM Player

Something dark

Source: Bonzer Trailer/YouTube

Angela Black is a tense new series starting this week on ITV and Virgin Media. 

The six-parter follows Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship who feels she cannot escape until she’s approached by a private investigator. 

The PI, known as ‘Ed’, spills her husband’s darkest secrets and perhaps offers her a way out. The blub describes Anegal Black as Hitchcockian, judge for yourselves. 

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something historical

PastedImage-9628 Source: BBC

Genealogy documentary series Who Do You Think You Are? has proven to be a successful format all across the world, including in Ireland and the US. 

The original version is from the BBC and it has now reached its 18th series, which debuts tonight. 

The first episode of the new series sees English comedian Josh Widdicombe delve into his family past to reveal that he’s the 15 times great grandson of British King Henry VIII.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on BBC One

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

