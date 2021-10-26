The Remote: Mrs Brown's Boys live, Insecure returns and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you some of the shows to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Find yourself a comfy spot

Something live and dangerous

We’re live next Friday with our Halloween Special at 9:30 pm on RTE ONE 🎃 #mbblive @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/TZQuBjNMzV — Mrs. Brown's Boys (@MrsBrownsBoys) October 25, 2021

The irrepressible Mrs Brown’s Boys has been somewhat of a feature of Christmas schedules for the last few years but this year we also have a Halloween Special.

The twist is that the show is set to be broadcast live, bringing Brendan O’Carroll and co. back to Mrs. Brown’s roots as a theatre production.

Love it or hate it, the show is celebrating 10 years on the BBC this year and was previously voted as the best sitcom for the 21st century in a Radio Times poll.

We’re being promised “spooky goings on in the Brown household” for the once-off special.

When’s it on? 9.30pm on Saturday on both RTÉ One and BBC One

Something dramatic

Following on with from previous dramatisations of the shooting dead of Gianni Versace and later the OJ Simpson trial, the third series of American Crime Story has arrived.

Impeachment: American Crime Story tells the story of US President Bill Clinton’s affair with staffer Monica Lewinsky and the rami factions that followed.

Lewinsky is a producer on the series with Clive Owen in the role of Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary.

When’s it on? Tuesdays at 9.30pm on BBC Two

Something creative

Source: LHP

Meet Techinee Nawaing, Cian Newman, and Niamh Porter, three young creatives who joined the Junk Kouture community while in secondary school in Ireland and who have gone on to pursue their passion for art, fashion and design after their participation in the competition.

They are the subjects of a brand-new documentary called Waking the Muse, commissioned by the Creative Ireland Programme and Junk Kouture.

The documentary is set to premier at the Savoy Cinema in Dublin this week but will be broadcast at the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When’s it on? Saturday at 4.05 pm on RTÉ 2

Something returning

The fifth and final season of Insecure is back on HBO and debuts on this side of the Atlantic this coming weekend.

The acclaimed show stars and was created by Issa Rae off the back of her web series Awkward Black Girl.

The LA-based show sees Issa seeking to find security and meaning in love and relationships all the while maintaining her friendships.

The show is worth it for the soundtrack alone which is also found on an official Spotify playlist updated after each episode.

When’s it on? Saturday at 9pm on Sky Comedy