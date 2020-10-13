#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Remote: Priestly confessions, the IFTAs go virtual and some Halloween horror

We’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something to cleanse your soul

Fr-Conor-McGrath-Irelands-youngest-PP-Glenravel Fr Conor McGrath of Glenravel in Ballymena is Ireland's youngest parish priest. Source: RTÉ

Yesterday, RTÉ One showed a documentary featuring 15 priests talking about what it’s like to listen to her confessions. 

The Confessors was made by filmmaker is Alex Fegan who previously made a documentary entitled The Irish Pub, so he’s well entitled to have a look at another institution. 

When’s it on? Catch it on the RTÉ Player

Something glitzy

PastedImage-17023 Source: Virgin Media TV

Hosting  an awards show remotely has the benefit of allowing some people who mightn’t otherwise be in attendance join in.

That may be the case this year, with Hollywood great Martin Scorsese presenting the award for Best Irish Film at the IFTA Awards this weekend. 

President Michael D Higgins will also make a presentation, with Liam Neeson, Ruth Negga and Pierce Brosnan all taking part too. 

When’s it on? Sunday at 10pm on Virgin Media One

Something spooky

Source: Netflix/YouTube

If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, the latest instalment of The Haunting of Hill House anthology is up on Netflix. 

Set in a country estate in England in the 1980s, The Haunting of Bly Manor sees two orphaned children uncover the secrets found in the creepy vast grounds. 

When’s it on? Streaming now on Netflix

Something sporty

munster-v-racing-92-heineken-champions-cup-round-2 Ireland's Simon Zebo will be in action. Source: PA Images

Ireland’s interest ended at the quarter-final stage, but there’s still a final to be played in Europe’s premier rugby club competition.

The final of the European Rugby Champions Cup takes place on Saturday and while there’s no Irish team taking part, Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan will likely be lining out for French outfit Racing 92 against England’s Exeter Chiefs. 

When’s it on? Saturday at 4pm on Virgin Media Two

Something historical

Source: MOVIE PREDICTOR/YouTube

If you’re up late on Friday, the post-Late Late Show film slot this week is Jim Sheridan’s Troubles-era drama In the Name of the Father about the Guildford Four. 

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as Gerry Conlon, whose life imprisonment for an IRA bombing rested on a confession forced by UK police under torture. 

When’s it on? Friday at 11.25pm on RTÉ One

