The Remote: Derry Girls, a Graham Norton murder-comedy and the GAA make for some top Irish TV

Something for the last time

The final series of Derry Girls premieres tonight on Channel 4.

The show has been a critical and commercial success for its actors and series writer and creator Lisa McGee.

The show follows four teenage girls (and one teenage boy) in Derry in the 1990s and takes in the period prior to and following the Troubles’ ceasefires.

The third and final series focuses on the girls as they divide time between studying for their GCSEs and going to Xtra-Vision.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9.15 pm on Channel 4

Something from southern Ireland…

…Cork to be exact. Holding is a four-part ITV-made drama, adapted from Graham Norton’s 2016 novel of the same name.

Set in the a fictional town west Cork, the show is a lighthearted mystery drama about the goings on in a small-town following the discovery of a body.

The show features a whole host of Irish actors including Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders) and Clinton Liberty (Normal People).

Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker is also among the cast and you might even recognise comedian Michael Fry in there.

The show is one of the the big launch draws for Virgin Media More, a new channel from the broadcaster available only to Virgin Media customers.

When’s it on? Tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media More

Something returning

Good news for anyone missing some live music, RTÉ’s much-loved Other Voices is back for its 20th season this week.

The show features Irish and international artists in stripped-back performances in some truly beautiful venues. Episode one begins with a breathtaking surprise performance from Dermot Kennedy and a blazing debut by Orla Gartland.

Throughout the series there will also interviews and performances from Kay Young, Sam Fender, Sigrid, Villagers, Mango x MathMan, John Grant and Gemma Dunleavy.

When’s it on? Thursday at 11pm on RTÉ 2

Something to tell you the summer’s coming

Easter weekend brings with it the first weekend of the GAA championships and the first edition of The Sunday Game Live.

The whole thing is finishing earlier this year, with the All-Ireland Senior Football final being held on 24 July and the hurling final a week before that.

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash of Waterford v Tipperary is the pen-pick this weekend.

When’s it on? Sunday at 1pm on RTÉ 2