Friday 24 March 2023 Dublin: 10°C
INPHO-Alamy Tipperary, Ireland and France in the sporting spotlight this weekend.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
1.2k
0
37 minutes ago

Friday

  • 6.05am: Crusaders v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.30am: Brisbane Lions v Melbourne FC, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.35am: Waratahs v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 2.30pm: WGC-Dell Match Play, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: ATP & WTA Miami Open, Tennis – Amazon Prime.
  • 5pm: Pumas v Griquas, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7.30pm: Everton v Liverpool, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35pm: Leinster v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

scott-penny-and-liam-turner Tom Maher / INPHO Leinster's Scott Penny. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Newcastle v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Wexford; Galway United v Longford Town; Kerry v Athlone Town; Treaty United v Waterford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: France v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Sweden v Belgium, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media More.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 11pm: College Basketball NCAA Tournament, Sweet Sixteen round of March Madness – BT Sport.

Saturday

  • 6.05am: Moana Pasifika v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8am: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.35am: Rebels v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.30am: South Africa v West Indies, Twenty20 Series 2023 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: Cork City v Wexford Youths; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 12.30pm: WGC-Dell Match Play, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Cork v Meath, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4.
  • 1pm: Benetton Treviso v Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
  • 1.30pm: Live Racing from Kelso – Virgin Media One.
  • 2pm: Scotland v Cyprus, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Premier Sports 1.
  • 2pm: Shelbourne v Galway United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Laois, Division 1 hurling relegation play-off – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 2.15pm: Wales v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – RTÉ Two.
  • 3pm: ATP & WTA Miami Open, Tennis – Amazon Prime.
  • 3pm: Saracens v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1 and ITV1.
  • 3pm: Bohemians v Peamount United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 3pm: Connacht v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 3pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Athlone Town; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4.45pm: England v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations – Virgin Media Two and BBC Two.
  • 5pm: Belarus v Switzerland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.15pm: Munster v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two.

gavin-coombes Ben Brady / INPHO Munster's Gavin Coombes. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: London Irish v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 5.30pm: Manchester United v West Ham, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Limerick v Tipperary, Allianz Division 1 hurling league semi-final – TG4.
  • 7.35pm: Ulster v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ Two.
  • 7.45pm: Croatia v Wales, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Spain v Norway, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media More and Premier Sports 2.
  • 8pm: WGC-Dell Match Play, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9pm: Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 10pm: Elite Eight round of March Madness, College Basketball NCAA Tournament – BT Sport.

Sunday

  • 2am: Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 12.30pm: South Africa v West Indies, Twenty20 Series 2023 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12.40pm: Manchester City v Chelsea, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.
  • 1.30pm: MotoGP, GP of Portugal – BT Sport 2.
  • 1.45pm: Galway v Kerry, Allianz Division 1 football league – TG4.

john-daly John McVitty / INPHO Galway's John Daly. John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

  • 1.45pm: Tyrone v Armagh, Allianz Division 1 football league – BBC iPlayer and GAAGO.
  • 2pm: Kazakhstan v Denmark, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Premier Sports 1.
  • 2pm: Dublin v Louth, Allianz Division 2 football league – TG4 app & TV deferred.
  • 3pm: Bath v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 4pm: Ireland v Iceland, U21 international friendly – LOI TV.
  • 4pm: Kilkenny v Cork, Allianz Division 1 hurling league semi-final – TG4.
  • 4pm: ATP & WTA Miami Open, Tennis – Amazon Prime.
  • 5pm: England v Ukraine, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media Two and Channel 4.
  • 6pm: Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7pm: WGC-Dell Match Play, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Northern Ireland v Finland, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Luxembourg v Portugal, Euro 2024 Qualifiers – Virgin Media More and Premier Sports 2.
  • 8.30pm: LA Lakers v Chicago Bulls, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ Two.
  • 9.30pm: Elite Eight round of March Madness, College Basketball NCAA Tournament – BT Sport.

