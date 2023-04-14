Advertisement

Friday 14 April 2023
Leinster, Cork and Man City in the weekend sporting spotlight.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty to enjoy this weekend.
2 hours ago

Friday

  • 7.35pm: Ulster v Dragons, URC – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.35pm: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, URC – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic; UCD v Cork City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Galway United v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Kerry FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Treaty United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Middlesbrough v Norwich City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

  • 10am: World Snooker Championship at The Crucible – BBC Two…(1pm on BBC One; 7pm on BBC Four).
  • 10.30am: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 10.35am: Waratahs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 11am: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters Tennis – Amazon Prime.
  • 12pm: Bulls v Zebre, URC – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Sheffield United v Cardiff City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

sheffield-united-v-watford-sky-bet-championship-bramall-lane PA Sheffield United player John Egan. PA

  • 2pm: Shelbourne v Treaty United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 2pm: Live Racing from Aintree (Grand National 5.15pm) – Virgin Media One.
  • 2.15pm: Wales v England, Women’s Six Nations – BBC Two.
  • 3pm: Lions v Leinster, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 3pm: Armagh v Laois, LGFA Division 2 final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Chelsea v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Northampton v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.
  • 4pm: MotoGP Americas Grand Prix qualifying – BT Sport 2.
  • 4pm: DLR Waves v Sligo Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4.45pm: Italy v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations – Virgin Media Two.

natasja-behan Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO Ireland's Natasja Behan. Luca Sighinolfi / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5pm: Kerry v Galway, LGFA Division 1 final – TG4.
  • 5pm: Fermanagh v Derry, Ulster senior football quarter-final – BBC NI.
  • 5pm: Cork City v Peamount United; Galway United v Shamrock Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Verona, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 5.15pm: Stormers v Munster, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.15pm: Manchester United v Brighton, Women’s FA Cup semi-final – BBC Two.
  • 5.30pm: Manchester City v Leicester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Edinburgh v Ospreys, URC – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.35pm: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.35pm: Connacht v Cardiff, URC – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Blackburn Rovers v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Monza, Serie A – BT Sport 4.
  • 8pm: Paris Saint-Germain v Lens, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 8pm: Cadiz v Real Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
  • 8pm: RBC Heritage Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.30pm: Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 11.30pm: UFC Fight Night – Holloway v Allen – BT Sport 2.

Sunday

  • 6am: GWS Giants v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 10am: World Snooker Championship at The Crucible – BBC Two…(2.30pm on BBC Two; 7pm on BBC Four).
  • 11am: Monte Carlo Rolex Masters Tennis – Amazon Prime.
  • 12pm: Kerry v Meath, Division 2A camogie league final – RTÉ 2.
  • 12pm: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: UCI Amstel Gold Race (Women’s Race, 12pm and Men’s Race, 1.45pm) – Eurosport 1.
  • 1.50pm: Cork v Galway, Division 1A camogie league final – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: West Ham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.15pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea, Women’s FA Cup semi-final – BBC One.
  • 3pm: Dundalk v Derry City; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 3pm: Leicester Tigers v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1 and ITV1.
  • 3.15pm: Getafe v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4pm: Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

ronan-mcnamee-congratulated-by-mattie-donnelly-after-scoring-a-point Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Tyrone's Ronan McNamee and Mattie Donnelly. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

  • 4.15pm: MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – BT Sport 2.
  • 4.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Sassuolo v Juventus, Serie A – BT Sport 3.
  • 7.30pm: RBC Heritage Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Roma v Udinese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Toulouse v Lyon, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Valencia v Sevilla, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Memphis Grizzlies v LA Lakers, NBA play-offs – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Written by The42 Team

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

