Friday 16 June 2023 Dublin: 19°C
INPHO-Alamy Big sporting weekend ahead.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
776
0
18 minutes ago

Friday

  • 8.05am: Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9.30am: The Ashes: England v Australia, 1st Men’s Test -Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket.
  • 10.50am: Brisbane Lions v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 2pm: Tour of Belgium Stage 3, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
  • 3pm: US Open second round – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Frazer Clarke v Mariusz Wach, Boxing live – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7.45pm: Ireland v Greece, Euro 2024 qualifiers – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Malta v England, Euro 2024 qualifiers – Virgin Media Two and Channel 4.
  • 7.45pm: Denmark v Northern Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifiers – Virgin Media More and Premier Sports 2.

Saturday

  • 7.35am: GWS Giants v Fremantle, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 8.05am: Chiefs v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final – Sky Sports Action.
  • 8.45am: MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying – BT Sport 2.
  • 10.15am: The Ashes: England v Australia, 1st Men’s Test -Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket.
  • 10.25am: Richmond v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from York, Chester and Sandown Park – ITV4.
  • 2pm: Tour of Belgium Stage 4, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
  • 3pm: Limerick v Laois, Tailteann Cup quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 4pm: Offaly v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland ladies senior football championship – TG4.
  • 5pm: Norway v Scotland, Euro 2024 qualifier – Virgin Media More and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.15pm: Cavan v Down, Tailteann Cup quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 6pm: US Open third round – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: Monaghan v Donegal, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 7.30pm: Galway v Cork, All-Ireland ladies senior football championship – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Belgium v Austria, Euro 2024 qualifier – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Portugal v Bosnia, Euro 2024 qualifier – Virgin Media More and Premier Sports 2.
  • 9pm: Canadian Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30pm: The Saturday Game – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • 1am: UFC Fight Night, Vettori v Cannonier – BT Sport 1.
  • 7.40am: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 10.15am: The Ashes: England v Australia, 1st Men’s Test – Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket.
  • 1pm: MotoGP German Grand Prix – BT Sport 2.
  • 1.45pm: Kildare v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 1.45pm: Dublin v Sligo, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 2pm: Tour of Belgium Stage 5, Cycling – Eurosport 1.
  • 2pm: Cork v Mayo, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 2pm: UEFA Nations League third place play-off – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 4pm: Galway v Armagh, All-Ireland senior football championship – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Tyrone v Westmeath, All-Ireland senior football championship – GAAGO.
  • 5.30pm: US Open fourth round- Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Canadian Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: UEFA Nations League final – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

