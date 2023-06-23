Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 23 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
INPHO-Alamy. Tony Kelly, Shane Lowry and Paul Conroy.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
234
0
7 minutes ago

Friday

  • 10.50am: St Kilda v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: Queens Club Championships Tennis – BBC Two.
  • 11.30am: BMW International Open Round 2, DP World Tour- Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Royal Ascot – Virgin Media One.
  • 2.15pm: European Games, Day 4 Athletics – EuropeanGames.tv.
  • 5pm: KPMG Women PGA Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: Drogheda Utd v Dundalk; St Pat’s v Shelbourne; Derry City v Cork City; UCD v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Treaty Utd; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford; Bray Wanderers v Kerry; Galway Utd v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Travelers Championship Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

rory-gaffney-scores-the-second-goal Ryan Byrne / INPHO Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers face off. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday

  • 7.35am: Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 8.05am: Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific Final – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: Argentina v Italy, Rugby U20 World Cup – Virgin Media Two.
  • 10.25am: Fremantle v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 3.
  • 12.30pm: Ireland v England, Rugby U20 World Cup – Virgin Media Two.
  • 12.30pm: BMW International Open Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Queens Club Championships Tennis – BBC One.
  • 1.10pm: European Games, Day 5 Athletics – EuropeanGames.tv
  • 1.30pm: Racing live from Royal Ascot – Virgin Media One.
  • 2pm: Cork v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 2.30pm: Kerry v Monaghan, All-Ireland MFC semi-final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Wales v New Zealand, Rugby U20 World Cup – Virgin Media Two.
  • 3pm: Cheetahs v Pumas, Currie Cup final – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 4pm: Clare v Dublin, All-Ireland SHC quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: KPMG Women PGA Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 4.45pm: Kildare v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 5pm: Portugal v Netherlands, Euro U21 group stage – UEFA.tv
  • 6pm: South Africa v Georgia, Rugby U20 World Cup – Virgin Media Two.
  • 6pm: UFC Fight Night, Emmett v Topuria – BT Sport 2.
  • 6pm: Travelers Championship Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6.15pm: Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland SHC quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 7pm: Donegal v Tyrone, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 7.45pm: Spain v Croatia, Euro U21 group stage – UEFA.tv

Sunday

  • 1am: Boxing live, Berlanga v Quigley – DAZN YouTube.
  • 7.30am: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Cricket World Cup qualifier – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 7.40am: Gold Coast Suns v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 12pm: BMW International Open Round 4, DP World Tour- Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Queens Club Championships Tennis – BBC One.
  • 1.15pm: Waterford v Meath, All-Ireland LF senior championship – TG4.

emma-duggan Ben Brady / INPHO Meath's Emma Duggan. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

  • 2pm: Meath v Antrim, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 3pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final – RTÉ 1.
  • 3.15pm: Armagh v Mayo, All-Ireland LF senior championship – TG4.
  • 4pm: Down v Laois, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: KPMG Women PGA Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 5pm: England v Israel, Euro U21 group stage – UEFA.tv
  • 5.30pm: Dublin v Derry, All-Ireland MFC semi-final – TG4.
  • 6pm: Travelers Championship Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: Norway v France, Euro U21 group stage – UEFA.tv
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     