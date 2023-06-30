Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 30 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Dublin and Mayo renew acquaintances in Croke Park on Sunday.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
2.2k
0
46 minutes ago

Friday

  • 10.50am: Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: LET: Ladies Open Golf – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: WTA Eastbourne International Tennis – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: British Masters Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4pm: Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
  • 5pm: Georgia v Israel, Euro U21 championship quarter-final – UEFA.tv.
  • 6.30pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: Cork City v Drogheda United, Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD, Shelbourne v Derry City, Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division – LOITV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers, Galway United v Kerry, Treaty United v Bray Wanderers, Waterford v Finn Harps, SSE Airtricity League First Division – LOITV. 
  • 8pm: Spain v Switzerland, Euro U21 championship quarter-final – UEFA.tv.
  • 11pm: US Senior Open Golf Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

  • 7.35am: Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 10.25am: Essendon v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: LET: Ladies Open Golf – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 11.20am: Tour de France Stage 1 – TG4, Eurosport 1 and ITV4.
  • 11.55am: Racing from Newcastle and Newmarket – ITV4.
  • 12pm: British Masters Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: WTA Eastbourne International Tennis – BBC One.
  • 1.30pm: Mayo v Laois, All-Ireland ladies football championship – TG4.
  • 2pm: Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Peamount United v Wexford Youths, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup – LOITV.
  • 3pm: Clare v Cork, All-Ireland senior camogie championship – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 3.15pm: England v Portugal, Women’s International Friendly – ITV1.
  • 3.45pm: Kerry v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 4.30pm: Waterford v Antrim, All-Ireland senior camogie championship – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 5pm: England v Portugal, Euro U21 championship quarter-final – UEFA.tv.
  • 5pm: Galway United v Shelbourne, Treaty United v DLR Waves, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup – LOITV.
  • 5pm: US Senior Open Golf Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf Red Button.
  • 6pm: Armagh v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – GAAGO.
  • 6pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior camogie championship – Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 6.35pm: England v Australia, Women’s Ashes T20I – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7pm: Boxing live, Savannah Marshall v Franchon Crews-Dezurn – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland ladies football championship – TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Longford Town v Wexford, SSE Airtricity League First Division – LOITV. 
  • 8pm: France v Ukraine, Euro U21 championship quarter-final – UEFA.tv.
  • 8pm: West Indies Women v Ireland Women, One Day International Cricket – BT Sport 2.
  • 10pm: UFC Fight Night – Strickland v Magomedov – BT Sport 1.

Sunday

  • 6.20am: Melbourne v GWS Giants, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 5 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.05am: Tour de France Stage 2 – TG4, Eurosport 1 and ITV4.
  • 12pm: British Masters Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.40pm: Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 2.
  • 1.45pm: Cork v Derry, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Austrian Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.
  • 2.30pm: Glentoran v Shamrock Rovers, Avenir Sports All-Island Cup – LOITV.
  • 4pm: Dublin v Mayo, All-Ireland senior football quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 6pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

– Updated 9.10am to include full details of the SSE Airtricity League, and Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, on LOITV

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     