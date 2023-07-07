Advertisement

Friday 7 July 2023
INPHO Eoin Cody, Leona Maguire and Brian Gleeson.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
1.6k
0
36 minutes ago

Friday

  • 10.50am: Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: Wimbledon Main Round,Grand Slam Tennis – BBC One and BBC Two.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: Tour de France Stage 7 – Eurosport 1 and ITV 4…TG4 from 1.30pm.
  • 12pm: Made in Himmerland Round 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: John Deere Classic Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: UCD v Shelbourne; St Pat’s v Cork City; Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Bohemians v Dundalk; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Cobh Ramblers v Galway Utd; Kerry v Treaty Utd; Waterford v Longford Town; Wexford v Athlone Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 9pm: US Women’s Open Round 2 – Sky Sports Mix…Sky Sports Main Event 10.30pm.

Saturday

  • 10.25am: St Kilda v Melbourne, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: Tour de France Stage 8 – Eurosport 1 and ITV 4…TG4 from 12.45pm.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: Wimbledon Main Round, Grand Slam Tennis – BBC One and BBC Two.
  • 12pm: Made in Himmerland Round 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Sandown Park and Haydock Park – ITV1.
  • 3pm: British Grand Prix qualifying, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 3.30pm: Antrim v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4pm: Wexford Youths v Galway Utd, All-Island Cup – LOI TV.
  • 4.05pm: South Africa v Australia, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 5pm: John Deere Classic Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: England v Spain, Uefa U21 championship final – Uefa.tv
  • 5.20pm: Racing from Bellewstown – TG4.
  • 6pm: Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 8.10pm: Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10pm: West Indies v Ireland, Women’s T20 Cricket – BT Sport 2.
  • 10.15pm: US Women’s Open Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

  • 1am: UFC Fight Night, UFC 290 (Volkanovski v Rodriguez) – BT Sport 1.
  • 6.20am: Essendon v Adelaide Crows, AFL – BT Sport 2.
  • 7.40am: Fremantle v Carlton, AFL – BT Sport 1.
  • 11am: England v Australia, The Ashes Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: Wimbledon Main Round,Grand Slam Tennis – BBC One and BBC Two.
  • 12pm: Tour de France Stage 9 – Eurosport 1 and ITV 4…TG4 from 2.50pm.
  • 12pm: Made in Himmerland Round 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1pm: Derry v Monaghan, All-Ireland minor football final – TG4.
  • 1.30pm: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Cliftonville v Cork City, All-Island Cup – LOI TV.
  • 3pm: British Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Sky Sports F1.
  • 3.30pm: Ireland v South Africa, World Rugby U20 championship semi-final – Virgin Media Two.
  • 4pm: Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final – RTÉ 2.
  • 5pm: John Deere Classic Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: France v England, World Rugby U20 championship semi-final – Virgin Media Two.
  • 8pm: US Women’s Open Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.

The 42 Team
