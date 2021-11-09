The Remote: A star-studded Netflix heist, action man Liam Neeson and the return of Dexter

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Something people will be talking about

A new heist comedy featuring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot debuts on Netflix this week.

Red Notice sees FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) team up to with one art thief (Reynolds) to catch another (Gadot).

The high-flying adventure takes the trio around the world, across dance floors and into the jungle. All very tongue in cheek and entertaining.

When’s it on? From Friday 12 November on Netflix

Something with special skills

Another film released on the streamers this week is The Marksman featuring Liam Neeson.

After reinventing himself as an action film star in 2008′s Taken, Neeson is still going strong as a gun-toting revenge merchant.

This story sees him play a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the US.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Amazon Prime

Something making a comeback

Back in the mid-2000s when TV became obsessed with crime scenes, Dexter ran for eight successful series and and won multiple awards.

The show is now back and is set 10 years after the title character went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. Dexter: New Blood finds the forensic expert living under an assumed name in upstate New York.

Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community his alter ego comes to the fore once more.

When’s it on? Mondays on Sky Atlantic and on NOW TV

Something unexpected

Extraordinary Extensions, let's go! Tinie Tempah checks out some dream builds, tonight at 9pm 🏡 pic.twitter.com/yFCvZFUuyU — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 20, 2021

British hip-hop star Tinie Tempah makes the unexpected move to become the new Kevin McCloud as he presents Channel 4′s new home improvement show Extraordinary Extensions.

As you’d expect, the show profiles people from Southampton to Scunthorpe seeking to dickie up their homes.

This week we’ll see architect Richard and his writer wife Eva converting their 19th-century former timber yard from an office into a family home for themselves and their two children.

When’s it on? Wednesdays at 9pm on Channel 4

Something about a life lived

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The death of RTÉ journalist Keelin Shanley in February 2020 shocked many in the nation, with widespread tributes paid to her work.

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close is an intimate, poignant but ultimately uplifting look back at her, career and battle with cancer.

It’s told through video clips, a personal archive and the words of Keelin herself and her husband Conor Ferguson.

When’s it on? Available on the RTÉ Player