Poll: Should the TV licence fee be extended to include watching content on phones and laptops?

WITHIN THE NEXT five years, the government plans to expand the existing TV licence scheme to also include a requirement to pay a fee if you watch content on your phone or laptop.

The expansion will cover people who use such devices to access the RTÉ Player or RTÉ radio online.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said this change will recognise “that the landscape in which broadcasters operate is undergoing a transformation”.

“Audiences are transitioning away from traditional platforms and are increasingly accessing content online through digital mediums,” he added. It currently costs €160 a year for a TV licence.

So, what do you think? Should the TV licence fee be extended to include watching content on phones and laptops?

