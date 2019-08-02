This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the TV licence fee be extended to include watching content on phones and laptops?

The government plans to pivot to a “device independent broadcasting charge” by 2024.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Aug 2019, 8:14 AM
23 hours ago 35,638 Views 161 Comments
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

WITHIN THE NEXT five years, the government plans to expand the existing TV licence scheme to also include a requirement to pay a fee if you watch content on your phone or laptop. 

The expansion will cover people who use such devices to access the RTÉ Player or RTÉ radio online. 

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton said this change will recognise “that the landscape in which broadcasters operate is undergoing a transformation”. 

“Audiences are transitioning away from traditional platforms and are increasingly accessing content online through digital mediums,” he added. It currently costs €160 a year for a TV licence.

So, what do you think? Should the TV licence fee be extended to include watching content on phones and laptops?


Poll Results:

No (9613)
Yes (2145)
Not sure (266)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

