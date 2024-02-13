Sinn Féin vows to replace TV licence fee with Exchequer funding

SINN FÉIN WOULD replace the TV licence fee with Exchequer funding and waive penalties for anyone who has been recently caught not paying the fee.

A Sinn Féin TD has said that it is unfair to prosecute members of the public for not paying the fee in the wake of the RTÉ scandal that unfurled last year.

The party has proposed a motion on reforming the licence fee model that is due to be discussed in the Dáil this evening.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, TD Thomas Gould said that if the party was elected, Sinn Féin would spend around 140 million of Exchequer funding on RTÉ and TG4, which are currently funded through the licence fee paid by household

“Across Europe, we’re seeing different European countries moving away from the licence fee model and move into other types of funding, like Norway,” Gould said.

“This would give a guarantee for RTÉ and TG4 and other public content providers to know what money is there, because last year, 1 in 4 people didn’t pay the licence fee and from what I’m hearing on the ground, that’s going to be much higher now.”

He said the party would grant amnesty to people who had been found to not be paying the licence fee and due to receive a date in court, comparing it to the walking back of the water charges.

In 2022, according to RTÉ’s annual report, €221.5 million in licence fees were collected and €195.6 million (88%) was received by RTÉ, down €500,000 compared to 2021.