Over 30% of defendants facing TV licence prosecutions fail to turn up to court

JUST OVER 30 PERCENT of Dublin defendants facing TV licence prosecutions today failed to turn up to court and were convicted and fined in their absence.

Dublin District Court’s special list for dealing with people who fail to pay the annual €160 fee was split into three sessions with 136 defendants.

They had been summonsed after licence inspectors called to their homes in Dublin 12, Dublin 16, Dublin 22 and Dun Laoghaire on dates in September last year.

Judge Anthony Halpin acceded to an application from An Post to strike out 73 defendants’ cases because they had paid up and their licences were now “in order”.

Most of them had done so before the hearing date, so they did not have to attend.

An Post handles the collection of licence payments and the prosecutions, which can result in an offender getting fined up to €1,000 or €2,000 for subsequent offences. A possible sentence can follow if fines go unpaid.

An Post proceeded against 44 who did not turn up, and Judge Halpin imposed his usual €150 fine plus an order for €100 toward prosecution costs to be paid within three months.

Earlier this month, Judge Halpin criticised RTE, which is part-funded by the licence fee, for what he described as elitism, “Godlike personalities”, and “freeloaders” while defendants were “crippled with the cost of living”.

He also explained he gives defendants time to pay, and in cases where he has had to convict, he kept fines to a minimum.

He warned yesterday that a defendant fined must still get a licence under the Broadcasting Act, and “that is the law”.

About 20 people were granted adjournments after coming to court to explain.

Over 70s can get a free TV licence as part of the Household Benefits Package. Some under 70 may also qualify for the benefit and a free licence.

A 76-year-old woman was told to contact the Department of Social Protection, as was another younger woman who has applied for disability benefits.

Three men were allowed more time to pay after telling the judge they had to prioritise medical bills, illness and a mortgage hike.

One had got his licence paid on time but complained that his TV was broken when the inspector called. However, Judge Halpin said a Supreme Court judgement had found that was not an excuse.

Some were allowed more time because they were collecting stamps to save up for the licence, and the judge encouraged them to keep saving and also said a direct debit could be set up.

One visibly upset south Dublin man contested his case to air his complaint that the Director of Public Prosecutions “refused to name a deceased abuser”. The judge allowed him more time to get his licence in order.