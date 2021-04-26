Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Tense Drama Pick

Babel

TG4 at 9.30pm today

A tragic incident involving an American couple (Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt) in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world.

Your Mystery Thriller Pick

Things Seen and Heard

Netflix from Thursday

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.

Your Oscar-Winning Pick

Nomadland

Disney plus from Friday

The film follows a woman (Frances McDormand) who, after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman.

Your Action Fantasy Pick

Warcraft

RTÉ 2, 21.10pm, Saturday

Based on the popular video game, an Orc horde invades the planet Azeroth using a magic portal but a few human heroes and dissenting Orcs will attempt to stop the “true evil” behind the war.