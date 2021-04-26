#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Adam Daly Monday 26 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Tense Drama Pick 

Babel

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

A tragic incident involving an American couple (Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt) in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world.

Your Mystery Thriller Pick 

Things Seen and Heard 

  • Netflix from Thursday 

Source: Netflix/YouTube

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.

Your Oscar-Winning Pick

Nomadland

  • Disney plus from Friday 

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

The film follows a woman (Frances McDormand) who, after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. 

Your Family-Friendly Pick 

The Mitchells vs the Machines

  • Netflix from Friday

A dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman. 

Your Action Fantasy Pick 

Warcraft 

  • RTÉ 2, 21.10pm, Saturday 

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Based on the popular video game, an Orc horde invades the planet Azeroth using a magic portal but a few human heroes and dissenting Orcs will attempt to stop the “true evil” behind the war. 

 

