Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Your Tense Drama Pick
Babel
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
A tragic incident involving an American couple (Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt) in Morocco sparks a chain of events for four families in different countries throughout the world.
Your Mystery Thriller Pick
Things Seen and Heard
- Netflix from Thursday
A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.
Your Oscar-Winning Pick
Nomadland
- Disney plus from Friday
The film follows a woman (Frances McDormand) who, after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.
Your Family-Friendly Pick
The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Netflix from Friday
A dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman.
Your Action Fantasy Pick
Warcraft
- RTÉ 2, 21.10pm, Saturday
Based on the popular video game, an Orc horde invades the planet Azeroth using a magic portal but a few human heroes and dissenting Orcs will attempt to stop the “true evil” behind the war.
