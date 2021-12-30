Binge-worthy TV series to stream this Christmas season

THERE ARE SO many great TV series out there that it can be hard to decide which one to start watching.

Here’s some help with what to pick, with a mix of old and new series.

Dopesick

Based on a bestselling book, this dark series about drug addiction stars Michael Keaton in a story about the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, which brought OxyContin to America.

We Are Lady Parts

A great music comedy about a Muslim punk band called Lady Parts, who set out to find a new guitarist. They focus their sights on Amina Hussein, who soon finds herself living a double life.

Scenes From A Marriage

If you’re looking for something that’s dramatic and a bit steamy, this modern retelling of the Ingmar Bergman classic TV miniseries-turned film is definitely worth a watch. There is a lot of Acting going on, but as the actors are Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, it’s thoroughly enjoyable (if heartbreaking).

This Way Up

This series from Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan is excellent – it has two series now available, with a third hopefully following. It stars the Irish comedy pair as sisters based in London, who are grappling with mental health, relationships, and just surviving this thing called life.

Kin

If you didn’t catch this Irish crime series earlier this year, it’s available on RTÉ Boxsets. It’s not a bang-bang-bang high voltage watch – instead it’s a slow burn as we get into the lives of a crime family in Dublin city. Lots of great actors here and some high-class direction and cinematography too.

Money Heist

This Spanish heist crime drama is told from the perspective of one of the robbers, as eight people are recruited to break into the Royal Mint of Spain and steal millions of euro. You’ve probably heard a friend recommend this by now.

The Chestnut Man

Scandi noir fans represent – this series starts with a figurine made of chestnuts being found at a murder site, which leads two detectives down the path of trying to figure out what happened to the victim.

The Investigation

This series comes from an excellent Danish writer – Tobias Lindholm – and has a terrific cast (Soren Malling, Pilou Asbek). It’s based on the real-life investigation into the death of Kim Wall, a journalist who was murdered while interviewing a businessman. Unusually, it doesn’t focus on the killer, instead focusing more on Wall and the police who try to uncover what happened.

My Mad Fat Diary

This 2013 series is getting a new outing on Netflix, and picking up a lot of fans along the way. It’s about Rae Earl, and is set during her teenage years in the 1990s. Anyone who grew up in that era will find a lot to love in this. We follow as she leaves a psychiatric hospital and tries to enjoy life in Lincolnshire (and find a guy to hook up with).