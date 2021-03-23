#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

‘Just setting up my twttr’: Twitter CEO sells first-ever tweet for more than €2 million

The proceeds from the bidding war have been donated to charity.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 7:18 AM
9 minutes ago 601 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5388787
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TWITTER CEO JACK Dorsey has sold his first-ever tweet for more than $2.9 million (€2.4 million), donating the money to a charity battling Covid-19 in Africa.

The tweet has been sold as a unique digital token, known as an NFT (non-fungible token), following a bidding war between Sina Estavi, CEO of cryptocurrency company Bridge Oracle, and tech entrepreneur Justin Sun.

An NFT is a limited edition asset in the digital world, including jpegs and video clips, that can be bought and sold like any other item – but has no physical form of its own.

The NFT works as a certification for ownership of a physical asset which means the NFT will effectively function like a rare trading card.

NFTs are bought using cryptocurrency and run on a blockchain, a decentralised digital ledger that documents transactions, and ownership.

The tweet, which reads “just setting up my twttr” was posted at 8.50pm on 21 March 2006.

After the bid was secured, Estavi wrote on Twitter: “This is not just a tweet!

“I think years later people will realise the true value of this tweet, like the Mona Lisa painting.”

He added that he was “glad this money is being donated to charity”.

The money has been sent to GiveDirectly’s Africa Response, which provides Covid relief.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The tweet will remain publicly available, even now the auction has finished, and indeed could still be deleted by Dorsey.

However, Estavi will receive a digitally signed certificate, verified by Dorsey, as well as the metadata of the original tweet.

Estavi also bid $1.1million to own the NFT of a recent tweet by Elon Musk, in which he wrote: “I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT.”

He also owns three other NFTs, valued at less than $130, and has sold NFTs for some of his own tweets for approximately $100.

NFTs have grown in popularity in recent weeks, with artist Krista Kim recently selling a digital house for approximately $500,000.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie