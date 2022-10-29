Elon Musk clarifies no change has been made to Twitter moderation policies yet

NEW TWITTER OWNER Elon Musk has clarified that he has not yet made any changes to the social media platform’s content moderation policies.

Musk had tweeted that users banned from the site will not be reinstated until a review by a “content moderation council”.

He followed this some hours later with further information, stating in a post: “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies.”

The 51-year-old responded to a suggestion by a conservative journalist that Twitter has “different game modes”.

A researcher at a Canadian right-wing media outlet tweeted: “PvP Twitter is where you can start beef and mob each other on verified personal accounts. Roleplaying Twitter is for anon accounts only with minimal moderation. Normal Twitter is for everyone else with heavy moderation.”

Musk replied: “Something like this makes sense.”

Twitter staff and users had been waiting to hear more details from Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.

His latest comments appear to mean no immediate return to Twitter for several high-profile and polarising figures who had been previously banned, including former US president Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter, Musk said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.

Advertisement

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Bloomberg had reported that Tesla boss Musk intended to get rid of permanent bans on user accounts because he does not believe in lifelong suspensions.

This would mean people who had been previously banned, including Trump, would be allowed to return.

That stance has alarmed online safety campaigners and many Twitter users, who have also raised concerns about Musk’s aim of allowing “absolute free speech” on the platform.

His latest comments would suggest that the “content moderation council” may have a say in making those decisions about content and account reinstatements.

Yesterday, Trump posted on his own Truth Social platform that he was “very happy Twitter is now in sane hands”, but did not comment on any possible return, instead praising his own app, which was launched after his Twitter ban.

And Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said any decision to allow banned users back on the site should be taken “incredibly carefully and in direct consultation with experts”, given the size and importance of the platform within modern online life.

Musk celebrated the completion of his protracted takeover of the social media giant by tweeting yesterday morning that “the bird is freed”, in reference to Twitter’s bird logo.

A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday confirmed the removal of Twitter from the New York Stock Exchange as Musk took the company private.

A US court had set a deadline of yesterday for the Tesla and SpaceX boss to complete his acquisition of the platform.