Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 November 2022
Advertisement

Treatment of Twitter Dublin staff over layoffs 'unacceptable', says Taoiseach

Some 140 members of the company’s Dublin workforce are to be let go.

12 minutes ago 627 Views 2 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN has said that the manner in which Twitter Dublin staff learned of layoffs in the company was “unacceptable”.

Speaking to reporters at a conference of Fianna Fáil councillors this morning, Martin said the news that 140 staff are to be let go is “a matter of great anxiety” for those affected, particularly since they were happening so close to Christmas.

“The manner in which this has been communicated to them by Twitter … in my view, it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Twitter staff are continuing to leave the company en masse, with reports that in the US that the company has closed its offices over concerns that disgruntled employees may sabotage operations.

New CEO Elon Musk sacked half of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce a week after taking over the company, ended remote working and set an ultimatum for remaining staff to agree to longer, more intense working patterns or leave.

And so much of its workforce now gone, there is much speculation that the site will crash during the FIFA World Cup – one of the site’s busiest traffic events.

Related Reads

18.11.22 Opinion: As a former Twitter employee, I'm horrified by what Elon Musk is doing
16.11.22 Musk gives workers deadline to decide if they will be ‘part of the new Twitter’
13.11.22 Reports that Twitter Dublin staff can no longer work from home are 'false', says Musk

The Taoiseach said: “People need to be treated with dignity and respect, and that has not happened in the context of the Twitter announcements. It’s been a frenzy.

“It’s been very uncertain for employees, it’s been very sudden, and they’ve been treated, I think, in an unacceptable way. There’s a better way to work through these issues.”

Additional reporting by PA

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie