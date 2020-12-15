#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

Data Protection Commission fines Twitter €450,000 over GDPR breach

It’s the first time a big tech company has been penalised under GDPR rules.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 11:06 AM
18 minutes ago 616 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5300237
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Khokthong
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Khokthong

THE DATA PROTECTION Commission (DPC) has issued Twitter with a fine of €450,000 for its handling of a data breach under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). 

The DPC opened an investigation into Twitter in January 2019 after the company publicly disclosed that it had inadvertently made some users’ private tweets public.

The regulator found that the social media company failed to promptly declare and properly document the breach.

It’s the first such cross-border GDPR  decision by the commission, which serves as the lead European Union privacy supervisor for a number of tech giants.

The watchdog described the fine as “an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure”.

The regulation requires most breaches of personal data to be notified to the relevant supervisory authority within 72 hours of the controller becoming aware of the breach.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It also stipulates that they document what data was involved and how they’ve responded to the security incident. Twitter was found to have failed on both counts in this case.

Twitter said an unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years’ Day resulted in it notifying the commission outside of the 72 hour period.

“We have made changes so that all incidents following this have been reported to the DPC in a timely fashion,” it said.

We take responsibility for this mistake and remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and data of our customers, including through our work to quickly and transparently inform the public of issues that occur.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie