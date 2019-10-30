Twitter announces it is banning all political advertisements

TWITTER IS BANNING all political advertising from its service, saying social media companies give advertisers an unfair advantage.

Facebook has taken fire since it disclosed earlier in October that it will not fact-check ads by politicians or their campaigns, which could allow them to lie freely. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told US congress last week that politicians have the right to free speech on Facebook.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the change this evening, saying the company is recognising that advertising on social media offers an unfair level of targeting compared to other mediums.

The majority of money spent on political advertising in the US goes to television ads. Twitter’s policy will start on November 22.