X responds to Justice Minister's claim that it did not engage with gardaí during Dublin riot

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM X, formerly Twitter, has responded to claims made by justice minister Helen McEntee that the platform did not engage with gardaí when asked to take down posts around the Dublin riot.

The company says that remarks made by Helen McEntee in the Dáil last week are “inaccurate” and that it has “proactively taken action on more than 1,230 pieces of content under our rules relating to the riots”.

Speaking in the Dáil last week McEntee said a female garda detective had contacted social media companies to remove “vile” posts on their platforms and that all of them but X had engaged.

“[The female garda detective] was actively engaged with TikTok, actively engaged with Meta – so Instagram and Facebook – was actively engaged with Twitter, or X.

“She said very clearly that social media companies – in particular TikTok and Meta – they were responding, they were engaging with gardaí and they were taking down these vile posts as they came up.

“X were not, they didn’t engage. They did not fulfill their own community standards,” the minister said.

The Fine Gael X account later posted a video of McEntee’s contribution to its profile, tagging the company and its billionaire-owner Elon Musk, and said government were to take action “to ensure social media companies are held to account”.

Responding to the party’s tweet, X said it met with the Coimisiún na Meán on Friday 24 November – the day after the riot. The social media company added that Gardaí did not make any formal requests to the platform until late on Monday 27 November.

The Journal has contacted An Garda Síochána for comment.

This is inaccurate. We have proactively taken action on more than 1,230 pieces of content under our rules relating to the riots.



We met with the Coimisiún na Meán on November 24 to discuss our response. The Gardai did not make any formal requests to us until late Monday 27th… https://t.co/nHGMDg45Mu — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) December 4, 2023

“We responded promptly,” the company added. “The only appeal we have received from the Gardai relating to the enforcement of our rules is for a single post.

We hope the Minister will clarify her remarks.”

A spokesperson for the Minister told The Journal today: “Minister McEntee was relaying concerns directly raised with her by frontline Gardaí who were working on the day of the riots.

Advertisement

“The Minister will continue to engage with An Garda Síochána on these matters, and looks forward to directly engaging with X,” he added.

Last week, McEntee said she wanted to meet with the company after the concerns were raised to her over the company’s engagement.

McEntee said: “When [X] did not take down content on Thursday it added to and I think fuelled some of what happened. I would like to engage with them on what they plan to do moving forward.”

She added that the recent establishment of Coimisiún na Meán “is moving towards a society where we don’t have self-regulation with these types of companies”.

Coimisiún na Meán said in a statement on Thursday that when it became aware of the stabbing incident, it “immediately contacted” platforms about “the potential sharing of images and videos of the incident online and the potential use of this incident to incite violence against individuals or groups”.

It said it held meetings with the platforms and the European Commission on Friday to get more information about how they have responded to the riots. More meetings are to take place this week “for more detailed discussions about their response”.

In an interview with The Journal in October, Coimisiún na Meán’s executive chairperson, Jeremy Godfrey, said that in the few interactions the group has had with social media companies, all have engaged proactively in the past.



Godfrey said in the few cases so far, everybody concerned has been “on the same side” and there has been good cooperation from the companies to remove harmful content.

Under new regulations and laws, introduced this year and last year on a domestic and European level, it falls to the platforms themselves to make sure the content doesn’t make it on the site in the first place.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune, and a member of the European Parliament’s Internal Market & Consumer Protection Committee, said at an event on Friday: “I’ve been aware of it since the start of COVID, misinformation, disinformation have started appearing online.

“There’s been a code of conduct in place but also a strong engagement with the Commission on how these platforms manage themselves.”

She added that legislation allows for these companies to be fined up to 6% of their annual turnover if they fail to engage.

Minister Simon Harris said earlier this week that there is a “very serious issue” in relation to the ability to “spread disinformation and undermine democracy” on social media platforms.