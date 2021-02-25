#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 February 2021
Advertisement

Twitter exploring features that will allow users to charge followers for exclusive perks

Fans would be able to pay a monthly subscription to access bonus tweets and other exclusive content.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 10:02 PM
56 minutes ago 2,229 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5365833
Twitter Super Follows feature
Image: Twitter via PA Images
Twitter Super Follows feature
Twitter Super Follows feature
Image: Twitter via PA Images

TWITTER IS EXPLORING a feature that will allow users to charge followers for exclusive perks.

Super Follows is designed to provide creators and publishers with paid support from fans who want a bit more than the usual tweets accessible to everyone.

This includes bonus tweets only viewable to paying members, which would form part of a monthly subscription.

In exchange, users could receive a support badge on their profile, subscriber-only newsletters, deals or discounts, special community access and other exclusive content, according to a mock screen published by the social network.

The move comes as creators look to generate an income from content they share online, which the likes of Patreon and OnlyFans have offered in recent years.

Should Twitter take a cut, the development would also supply the company with a new revenue source.

But it is not clear when the company intends to make the feature available on the platform.

Revealed during Twitter’s analyst day event for investors today, Super Follows was displayed on its “what’s next” slide with no release date.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We’re rethinking incentives and exploring solutions to provide monetary incentive models for creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience,” the presentation explained.

Elsewhere, the social network showed another potential addition called Communities, where people can join group-like spaces with others on specific interests.

Describing the idea, Twitter said: “We’re working to create a product experience that makes it easier for people to form, discover, and participate in conversations that are more targeted to the relevant communities or geographies they’re invested in.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie