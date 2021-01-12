#Open journalism No news is bad news

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to QAnon conspiracy

The social network began suspending accounts last Friday.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 8:06 AM
A QAnon flag among pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington DC last Tuesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TWITTER HAS SAID it suspended “more than 70,000 accounts” linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory following the attack on the US Capitol by a mob of US President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The social network began its purge last Friday, shortly after it had permanently suspended Trump’s account for language that could incite violence.

“Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts,” Twitter said in a blog post.

These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.

The far-right QAnon conspiracy theory claims Trump is waging a secret war against a global liberal cult of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Most major social media platforms have taken unprecedented action since Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol last Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Facebook and Twitter have both indefinitely suspended the accounts for Trump, who has refused to accept the result of the November 3 election and spread baseless theories that the vote was rigged.

Both platforms referred to the risk of future violence, particularly before Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Twitter said it also factored in that plans for more armed protests have been proliferating on and off the service, including a proposed second attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17.

The social network was Trump’s preferred megaphone, and his account had 88 million followers when it was suspended.

