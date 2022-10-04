Twitter trading suspended on possible Elon Musk buyout deal

THE NEW YORK Stock Exchange this afternoon suspended trading of Twitter shares following a Bloomberg report on a possible new takeover offer for the social network by Elon Musk, at the original offer price of $54.20 a share.

Twitter’s stock had been suspended for a first time for five minutes, then soared 18% before being halted again.

The social media giant agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44 billion in April, after the board had originally maneuvered to block the billionaire from taking the social media network private.

But a month later, the Tesla CEO said that the deal would not go ahead unless he was assured that fewer than five percent of accounts on the platform were fake.

After he sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he was terminating the acquisition in July, Twitter sued Musk in an effort to hold him “accountable to his contractual obligations”.

Musk countersued a few weeks later, alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to the buyout.

Court proceedings are due to begin this month.

Musk has previously described his motivation to buy Twitter as stemming from a desire to ensure freedom of speech on the platform and to boost monetization of an Internet site that is influential in media and political circles but has struggled to attain profitable growth.

Musk said he favored lifting the ban on Donald Trump, who was kicked off the platform in January 2021 shortly after the former US president’s efforts to overturn his election defeat led to the 6 January assault on the US Capitol.

Additional reporting from Jane Moore