Twitter to put text messages for sign-in security behind paywall

TWITTER IS REMOVING the ability to use text messages for two-factor authentication from all users except for paid monthly subscribers.

Only users who are paying for ‘Twitter Blue’, a subscription model born out of Elon Musk’s takeover, will be able to have a text sent to their phone to verify a sign-in attempt.

All other Twitter users have been told to remove text messages as their two-factor authentication method by 19 March to avoid losing access to the platform.

A notice to users today outlines: “Only Twitter Blue subscribers can use the text message two-factor authentication method. It’ll just take a few minutes to remove it.”

“You can still use the authentication app and security key methods.

“To avoid losing access to Twitter, remove text message two-factor authentication by Mar 19, 2023.”

The notice attempts to direct users to a page on Twitter Help for more information, though an erroneous hashtag at the start of the link renders it unclickable. It can be accessed here.

Twitter Twitter

The page says that non-subscribers who have text message authentication enabled on 20 March “will be prompted to disable it before you can continue to use your account”.

It notes that the availability of the text message option for Twitter Blue users may vary by country and phone carrier.

Two-factor authentication is a security measure used for a multitude of platforms and softwares that adds an additional barrier to logging in with the aim of ensuring only the real owner can use the account.

Two-factor authentication methods using text messages typically require the user to add their phone number to their account. When they sign in with their password, a text is sent to their phone with a code or link that must be used to successfully gain access.

Other methods available on Twitter are an authentication app or physical security key.