Two adults and infant girl hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Mullingar

TWO ADULTS AND and an infant girl are being treated for injuries after a car mounted a footpath in Mullingar yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred on the Link Road, Mullingar at 5.30pm.

The car mounted the footpath and injured three pedestrians before leaving the scene.

All three pedestrians were removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with injuries.

One man (36) received serious injuries while a woman (35) and a female baby received minor injuries. All three remain in hospital at this time.

A man has since presented himself to Gardaí in Mullingar and is assisting Gardaí with their investigation.