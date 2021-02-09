#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 February 2021
Two arrested after attempted theft in Ballyfermot, Dublin

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 9:41 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

TWO MALES HAVE been arrested by Gardaí in Dublin following an attempted theft in Ballyfermot this morning. 

The arrests come after a number of thefts were reported along the Grand Canal between the 1 and 5 of February. 

On Friday 5 at approximately 7am, a man who was cycling to work was stopped and threatened by three men who had approached him. 

A knife was produced and the victim forced to hand over his mobile phone and bankcard, along with disclosing his PIN details. A quantity of cash was subsequently taken from his account, Gardaí said. 

A Garda operation was initiated in the area as a result. 

Gardaí then from Ballyfermot prevented an attempted robbery near Park West this morning. A man (20) and a male youth were subsequently arrested at a nearby location.

They are currently detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations remain ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information concerning other incidents in the area to come forward to them. In particular, persons who were near the vicinity of the Grand Canal between 6-7am on Monday 1 February and Friday 5 February.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyfermot Garda station at 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

