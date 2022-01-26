#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

Two arrested after body brought to post office and attempt to claim pension

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 7,946 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5665740
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after the body of an elderly man was brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

Peadar Doyle, 66, was brought to a post office on the Staplestown Road last Friday by two men.

It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim his pension.

It was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.

However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.

Locals in Carlow last week spoke of their shock at the incident, which has generated significant attention across Ireland and beyond.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí confirmed that two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested in Carlow this morning.

The men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie