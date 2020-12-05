Two people arrested after drugs worth €53,000 seized in Dublin

TWO PEOPLE IN their 20s have been arrested after €53,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin.

Diazepam pills valued at €47,000 and cannabis worth €6,000 were seized after gardaí searched an address in Ringsend under warrant last night.

A man and woman were arrested and are currently detained at Irishtown garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.