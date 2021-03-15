Two arrested and two children taken to safety after Dublin car chase

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested and two young children have been taken to safety after a car failed to stop for Gardaí in Dublin.

The incident began at around 4pm when officers responded to reports of an alleged theft from a pharmacy in Dundrum.

The car fled from Gardaí at Dundrum shopping centre. It travelled northbound on the M50 motorway and was intercepted 28 kilometers away at Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.

Two of the occupants of the car, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested. Two young children were discovered in the car and taken to safety. No one was injured.

The man and the woman were both taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Approximately €300 worth of cosmetic products were recovered from the car. Minor damage was caused to a Garda patrol vehicle during the incident.