Two men arrested after €75,000 of suspected cannabis seized in Cork city

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after Gardaí seized €75,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork city yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car on the Bandon Road at around 7pm.

The car was searched and suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized.

The two men in the car, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and brought to Togher Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of the investigation a follow-up search was later carried out at a house in The Lough area of Cork city.

During the course of this search a further €15,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.