Two men arrested after shooting in Bushmills village

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested by detectives investigating a report of a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in the Main Street area of Bushmills, Co. Antrim on Wednesday evening.

PSNI Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “The victim, a man aged in his 40s, received a head injury and sustained gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

Advertisement

“Two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 this morning, Sunday 6th August in the Bushmills area.

“They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“The investigation is continuing and the violence inflicted on this man will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.”