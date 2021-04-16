Driver ejected from taxi on motorway after late-night taxi hijacking in Galway

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a taxi was hijacked in Co Galway last night.

The incident happened at around midnight, when two men who were passengers in the taxi attacked the driver and stole his vehicle.

The driver was then ejected from the car on the M18 motorway.

Gardaí were alerted and later observed the car in Claregalway, where they implemented a containment operation with assistance from the regional support unit.

The car was brought to a stop in Bothar na dTreabh and the two men inside fled on foot.

Both were subsequently arrested. They are aged in their mid 20s and early 30s.

The pair are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.