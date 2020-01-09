Two arrested in UK on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in the UK in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to a house in Doncaster yesterday morning after ambulance services reported a boy was in cardiac arrest, South Yorkshire police said.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died this afternoon.

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Ardwick, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Source: South Yorkshire Police /Twitter

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The loss of any life is tragic, and the death of this little boy is undeniably devastating. Our thoughts are with those who are affected and our specialist officers will continue to support them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation. Two people are in custody and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child’s death,” he said.