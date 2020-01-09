This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrested in UK on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are in police custody.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 10:24 PM
21 minutes ago 2,008 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4960112
Bosworth Road
Image: GoogleMaps
Bosworth Road
Bosworth Road
Image: GoogleMaps

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in the UK in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy. 

Emergency services were called to a house in Doncaster yesterday morning after ambulance services reported a boy was in cardiac arrest, South Yorkshire police said. 

The boy was taken to hospital where he died this afternoon. 

A 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Ardwick, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody for questioning. 

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “The loss of any life is tragic, and the death of this little boy is undeniably devastating. Our thoughts are with those who are affected and our specialist officers will continue to support them.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation. Two people are in custody and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child’s death,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie