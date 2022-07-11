Two arrested in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson in Ballymun

GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED a man and a woman in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered at her home in Ballymun, Dublin 11, earlier this year.

Both people arrested are in their 30s. They have been detained at separate Garda stations in Dublin.

52-year-old Lisa was found dead at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on 10 May.

The mother-of-two had suffered a violent death and had received a significant number of stab wounds.

Following the discovery of Lisa’s body, gardaí said they were keeping an open mind as they investigated the circumstances of the murder.

They said that there had been no evidence of threats being made against Lisa before she was killed, and that her death shocked the local community.