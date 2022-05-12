Two arrested in Cork as part of ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online.

Advertisement

These include ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

The GNCCB, with assistance from local operational units in the Cork city area, conducted a number of searches today.

A man and a woman, aged 40 and 42, respectively, have been arrested for suspected money laundering offences under provisions of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

They are being detained in separate Garda stations in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Property and assets, including crypto assets, have been seized. Computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content.

With assistance from the Garda Liaison Officer in Washington and the FBI Legal Attaché based in London, the GNCCB have been liaising with the FBI in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.

Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said: “An Garda Síochána considers these arrests as significant in the context of transnational cybercrime and today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement cooperation and commitment in tackling cybercrime”.