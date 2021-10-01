Two men arrested over murder of journalist Lyra McKee

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry have arrested two men.

The 29-year-old was shot dead by dissident republicans in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area this morning under the UK’s Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed later.

Last week two other men were arrested as part of the PSNI investigation.

On 16 September, Gearoid Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace, Derry, and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court, Derry, appeared via videolink at Derry Magistrates’ Court where they were charged with her murder.

They were both also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson.

Cavanagh was further charged with robbery.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court the police case was that the two defendants were with the gunman who fired the shot on the night that Lyra McKee was killed.

Defence lawyers said the evidence against their clients was weak.

The two defendants were granted bail by district judge Barney McElholm and will appear again in court on 7 October.

Previous to those charges, one man had already been charged with Lyra’s murder and another man was charged with rioting and associated offences.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.