Two arrested in Antrim after a man in 'serious' condition from stab wound

A MAN IN his 30s has been hospitalised after he sustained serious injuries from a stab wound to the torso in the early hours of this morning near Larne, Co Antrim.

Two people, a 28-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the incident by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The woman has since been released on bail.

The serious assault occurred in the Brustin Bane area of Larne, just after 2.40am this morning, Detective Sergeant McLaughlin of the PSNI said in a statement.

The 28-year-old man was placed in under arrest for suspicion of attempted murder earlier today and remains in police custody at this time.

The woman was arrested for on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath then was released on bail today, pending further police enquiries.

According to the PSNI, the victim’s injuries have been described as “serious”.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are asking members of the public with any information to contact police or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers.