Sunday 11 April 2021
Two arrested on suspicion of money laundering following searches in Dublin and Meath

Ten locations in Duleek, Trim and Dublin were searched yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 7:17 AM
1 hour ago 5,682 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5406584
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after a garda operation involving the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Ten locations in Duleek, Trim and Dublin were searched yesterday as part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected to be involved in organised crime.

Gardaí found €60,000 in cash and 1kg of cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €20,000 during the course of their searches.

Four high-value vehicles and a number of high-value pieces of jewellery were also seized, along with other items of property.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested in relation to the seizures and are currently detained at Ballymun and Ashbourne garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

