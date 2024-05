TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a break in at St John’s House in Tallaght, South County Dublin.

The vacant building, which is earmarked for housing families seeking asylum, is located on High Street and was broken into just after midnight this morning.

The men, one his 40s, and the other in his 30s, are currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

On Tuesday night, a petrol bomb was thrown at the building, starting a small fire that emergency services were able to extinguish.

Taoiseach Simon Harris described Tuesday’s attack as “idiotic, as well as being a disgusting act of criminality”.

He also said he would speak with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman about the possibility of increasing security at such sites.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was of the same view, saying the targeting of housing for asylum seekers is “not about having more resources for the community”.

“All they want to do is spread destruction, spread violence and spread fear.”

He added that “the vast majority” of Tallaght locals will reject the attack and the “hatred” it portrays.

