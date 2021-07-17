#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two charged after gardaí seize cannabis worth €133,600 in Dublin raid

The operation was part of a wider investigation in the Blanchardstown area.

By Ian Curran Saturday 17 Jul 2021, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 2,727 Views 0 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been charged in connection with a garda search operation yesterday during which €133,600 worth of cannabis was seized.

A man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 41, were arrested following the seizure in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Friday and were questioned in Blanchardstown garda station.

Gardaí have now charged both the man and woman, according to the Garda Press Office.

Both individuals are scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday 27 July.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Blanchardstown area. 

The joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Gardaí attached to the Drugs Unit at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the Revenue Customs Service. 

The seized drugs will be forwarded for analysis, gardaí said yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

